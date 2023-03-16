News you can trust since 1931
Burglars strike at house in Gold Street, Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

Police investigating a burglary in Wellingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 1, a home in Gold Street was broken into and a number of items were taken from the address.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone with information about the burglary, or who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000129137.