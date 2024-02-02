News you can trust since 1931
Burglars smashed rear door of Northampton home and stole items

Police are appealing for witnesses, including doorbell footage
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Burglars broke into a Northampton home by smashing a rear door, before stealing items once inside.

The incident happened in Tate Grove, Northampton on Friday, January 26, between 8am and 4.50pm.

Police say unknown offender/s smashed the glass of a rear door and once inside, stole items.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including doorbell footage or CCTV, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000052809, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly.