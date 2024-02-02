Burglars smashed rear door of Northampton home and stole items

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burglars broke into a Northampton home by smashing a rear door, before stealing items once inside.

The incident happened in Tate Grove, Northampton on Friday, January 26, between 8am and 4.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say unknown offender/s smashed the glass of a rear door and once inside, stole items.

Police are appealing for witnesses.