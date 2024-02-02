Burglars smashed rear door of Northampton home and stole items
Police are appealing for witnesses, including doorbell footage
Burglars broke into a Northampton home by smashing a rear door, before stealing items once inside.
The incident happened in Tate Grove, Northampton on Friday, January 26, between 8am and 4.50pm.
Police say unknown offender/s smashed the glass of a rear door and once inside, stole items.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including doorbell footage or CCTV, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000052809, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly.