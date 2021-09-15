Burglars smash rear door window to break into Boughton home

A home in Boughton was broken into last week when unknown offenders smashed a rear door window to get into the property.

The burglary took place between 7pm and 10pm on Saturday, September 11 when a residence in Moulton Lane was broken into by an unknown number of offenders, who smashed a rear door window to gain access to the home.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Nothing was taken and the culprits are believed to have left via an upstairs window."

The burglary took place on Moulton Lane in Boughton. Photo: Google Maps