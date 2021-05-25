Burglars disguised as employees hid inside Northampton warehouse to steal over £27,000 of goods
It is believed they hid inside the distribution centre until 10.30pm when staff had left the building
Two burglars stole £27,000 of goods after disguising themselves as employees and hiding in a Northampton distribution centre.
The high-value commercial burglary took place at Decathlon in Brackmills back in March when two people dressed up in Decathlon uniform and entered the prermises at the start of the 2.15pm shift.
Police believe that the burglars, once inside, hid themselves away until 10.30pm when staff had left the building. They then proceeded to steal Garmin, Polar, Bryton and Polar watches as well as other fitness and bicycle products.
The total value of stolen goods amount to over £27,000.
Police officers want to speak with the two people pictured in connection with the burglary.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The people in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000180613."