Burglars break into Northampton home in early hours incident

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT
Burglars broke into a Northampton home during an early hours incident.

The burglary happened in Friars Avenue between 1am and 2.30am on Tuesday, October 31.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have captured the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000677058.