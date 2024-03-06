Burglars break in, take keys and steal two cars from Wellingborough address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen from Varley Close in Wellingborough.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday, March 5) between 2am and 2.30am when unknown offenders forced entry into a property via the back door and once inside, stole two sets of car keys and the corresponding cars.

A police spokesman said: “Both of the vehicles were later found by police, one in Cleeve Way and the other in Pershore Close.

"Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”