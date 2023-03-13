Burglar who stole Northamptonshire family's car, drove it at 100mph and crashed it is jailed

A man has been jailed after he stole a family car from a Northamptonshire town before driving it in excess of 100mph and crashing it.

Adam Spittles, previously of Luton, was sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown Court on March 8 after the incident happened on July 24, 2022.

Spittles entered an address in Juliet Drive, Brackley and stole the keys to a Mercedes car.

Adam Spittles has been jailed. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The occupants were in the house at the time and awoke to the car engine starting and Spittles driving away in their car, Northamptonshire Police say.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter identified the car speeding on the A5 in excess of 100mph. Spittles lost control of the car near Milton Keynes, with it ending up on its roof. He made to run away but was detained by officers.

Lead Investigator – PC Chris Perkins, said: “During this incident, Adam Spittles entered the home of the victim with no regard for anyone but himself.

“Someone’s home is the one place where they should always feel safe and secure, and people like Spittles completely violate this right.

“As well as this, he helped himself to the family car and drove at ridiculous speeds to avoid capture, showing a complete disregard for other motorists and leaving a trail of destruction before he eventually crashed.

“Even then, he thought he could get away from police but was detained a short distance away in a field.”

