Burglar who smashed window of Northampton home and stole jewellery, cash and more jailed

A burglar who smashed a window at a Northampton home and stole jewellery, cash and more has been jailed.

Aaron Jay Kirk Savill appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 20, where he pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted robbery.

Savill, aged 51, smashed the window of a property in Harlestone Road, on the evening of April 28 and once inside, stole cash, jewellery, a passport, and a mobile phone.

Seven weeks earlier he also grabbed the arm of a man who had just left the post office in St James Road at around 10am. Savill tried to take cash from the inside of the man’s pocket, but was unsuccessful. He the punched the man in the face and fled.

A police investigation into both offences led to the identification of Savill as the suspect. He was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of burglary and one count of attempted robbery.

Lead investigator - PC Gabriel Garcia said: “I am really pleased with this sentence as it clearly shows the consequences of taking what doesn’t belong to you.

“People in this county work hard for their money and that’s why, when crimes of this nature take place, we will do everything we can to bring the offender to justice and send a clear message that Northamptonshire is not a good place for criminals like Savill to operate in.

“I hope this result reassures the public and I want to be clear that we will continue working hard to make our county as safe as possible.”

Savill was sentenced at the same hearing to five years and eight months in prison.