Burglar who killed cyclist in Isham "had no regard for life"

A burglar who led police on a high-speed chase as he tried to escape arrest before killing an innocent cyclist had no regard for life, according to a senior officer.

Gary Lynch, 55, was jailed for 12 years and six months yesterday (Tuesday) after finally admitting causing the death of Arthur Bourlet, 75, in Station Road in Isham.

Keen cyclist Mr Bourlet, from Burton Latimer, had been out on his bike and was pushing it when Lynch hit him on April 11 as he sped away from three police vehicles in a stolen Mitsubishi Shogun. Mr Bourlet died from his injuries on May 3.

Lynch, of no fixed abode, had driven dangerously through Northamptonshire villages at speeds of up to 80mph after going on a burglary spree in the south of the county. He had gone the wrong way around roundabouts and rammed police cars, writing one off.

READ MORE: Daughter's tribute to crash victim

Detective Constable Ryan Smedley, who led the investigation, said: “Gary Lynch showed absolutely no regard for life on the morning of April 11 – he drove exceptionally dangerously, going the wrong way around roundabouts, running red lights, driving at multiple people who had to jump out of his way and ramming a number of police vehicles in an effort to escape facing his crimes.

“In one desperate attempt to escape, he hit Arthur who was simply out trying to enjoy some morning exercise, causing injuries that sadly led to his death.

“What adds insult to injury as well, is the lack of remorse Lynch has shown throughout this entire process - being abusive to any police officer he has come into contact with, refusing to turn up at his trial and not engaging with the court proceedings at all, until yesterday.

“Having spent time with Arthur’s family over the past few months, it is clear to see what a loved and well-regarded man he was and how much his family relied on him.

"Lynch has taken Arthur away from them and this has left a pain like no other.”