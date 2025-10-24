Burglar steals charity pots after breaking into Northamptonshire shop

By David Summers
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:57 BST
A burglar who broke into a village butcher’s shop in Northamptonshire stole pots collecting money for charity.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Northampton Road, Brixworth.

A spokesperson said: “The incident happened on Saturday, October 18, between 12.30am and 1.45am, when a man forced entry into the butcher’s shop and once inside, stole charity pots.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Northampton Road, Brixworth

“Please quote incident number 25000611763 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.

Police said a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

