Burglar steals cash before dumping purse near Barton Seagrave church

A burglar stole a handbag with cash in from a Barton Seagrave house before dumping the purse yards away in the grounds of a church.

Police are investigating the incident in Knibb Place which took place between 1am and 2am on Saturday, October 16.

The burglar entered the property and stole a blue leather handbag from the living room.

The following morning the victim’s purse, which had contained £150, was found empty in the grounds of St Boltolph’s Church.