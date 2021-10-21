Burglar steals cash before dumping purse near Barton Seagrave church
Police are appealing for information
A burglar stole a handbag with cash in from a Barton Seagrave house before dumping the purse yards away in the grounds of a church.
Police are investigating the incident in Knibb Place which took place between 1am and 2am on Saturday, October 16.
The burglar entered the property and stole a blue leather handbag from the living room.
The following morning the victim’s purse, which had contained £150, was found empty in the grounds of St Boltolph’s Church.
A police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."