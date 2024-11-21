Burglar sentenced to four years over two Northampton break-ins

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 12:02 GMT
A burglar has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison over two break-ins in Northampton.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Leon Glasgow pleaded guilty to stealing from a residential property in Elysium Terrace on August 29, 2024, and a hairdressers in nearby Harborough Road five days later.

Glasgow stole a laptop and a set of keys from the residential property and a money box containing about £280 from the hairdressers.

After being charged with two counts of burglary and one count of breaching a suspended sentence, Glasgow appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 13 for sentencing.

Leon Glasgow.

Lead investigator - PC Chris Perkins said: “Leon Glasgow still hasn’t learnt his lesson so I am pleased to see him jailed for a decent amount of time and I really hope he begins to realise that crime doesn’t pay in Northamptonshire.

“Businesses and individuals work hard and to have their possessions stolen by a burglar is a really difficult experience to go through. That’s why we will continue working hard as a burglary team to put more people like Leon Glasgow behind bars.”

Glasgow, whose address was given as Limehurst Square, Duston, was sentenced to four years in prison.

