Burglar jailed over twin break-ins at Northampton pharmacies
Would-be thief targeted Abington stores on successive days
A man has been jailed for six months after admitting break-ins at two Northampton pharmacies.
According to court documents, Joseph Walpole, aged, 31, of no fixed abode, entered as a trespasser with intent to steal at two Abington branches of Lloyds, in Park Avenue North and Wellingborough Road on February 23 and February 24 this year.
He also indicated guilty pleas to possessing heroin and crack cocaine and was ordered to pay a £154 victims’ surcharge.