Burglar jailed for more than two years after he was caught breaking into Northampton flat
Dean Martin Daniel Roberts, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on September 2 after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
In the early hours of July 14, the 46-year-old broke into a flat in Wellingborough Road.
However, two friends of the occupant went round to check on the property and found Roberts at the bottom of the stairs.
Lead investigator - Detective Constable Shannon Mellish from the force’s Burglary Team, said: “I am really pleased to see another burglar taken off the streets of Northampton as it means that our town is that little bit safer.
“I’d like to thank the victim’s friends in this case for their quick-thinking which allowed us to respond on blue lights and arrest Roberts at the scene of the crime.”
Roberts was sentenced to sentenced to two years and five months in prison.