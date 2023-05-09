News you can trust since 1931
Burglar helps himself to booze and chocolate after stealing laptop in Northampton break-in

Serial thief had 47 previous theft convictions including robbing NGH charity box

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 9th May 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:48 BST

A serial thief helped himself to some chocolate and booze after breaking in to steal a laptop from a Northampton property.

Peter Jonathan Owen gave his address as HMP Peterborough when he pleaded guilty to the burglary in Wellingborough Road in December 2021. According to documents from Northampton Magistrates’ Court, the 42-year-old admitted stealing the laptop, confectionery, a bottle of alcohol and some pyjamas together worth more than £300 at a hearing on May 3.

Owen was sentenced to 15 months in July 2022 after stealing meat from a butchers worth a whopping £20,000 and robbing a charity box at Northampton General Hospital. At a crown court hearing, it was reported that Owen had 47 previous convictions for theft plus other offences relating to drugs and firearms.

Magistrates ordered Owen to pay £50 in compensation and sentenced him to five months — although that will be served concurrent to his current sentence.