Burglar grabs money, tech and aftershave from Northampton break-in

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after cash, tech and aftershave were stolen during a burglary in Northampton at the weekend.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the break-in at Brook Lane, Dallington, happened sometime between 9.20am on Saturday (October 23) and 8.40pm on Sunday (October 24).

A spokesman said: "Some money and electronic devices were both taken from the property.

Thieves broke in to a property in Brook Lane, Dallington, over the weekend