Burglar caught red-handed on CCTV breaking into Northampton home for prescription drugs jailed

A burglar who stole prescription drugs from a Northampton house while the homeowners were inside has been jailed.

Philip Dennis, 38, was found guilty by a jury at Northampton Crown Court this week of burgling an address in Hexham Court on January 24 this year.

Phillip Dennis was spotted on CCTV breaking into a home to steal prescription drugs.

During the burglary, he entered the house twice while the occupants were inside and stole prescription drugs and a PlayStation 4.

Though Dennis continued to deny his involvement in the crime, he was caught red-handed on CCTV.

At Northampton Crown Court this week, he was sentenced to four years behind bars.

PC Scott Garbett, said: “This case shows how seriously Northamptonshire Police takes burglary and I’m pleased to see Philip Dennis sentenced to four years behind bars.

“As the public will no doubt be aware, Operation Crooked is the Force’s campaign to tackle residential burglary and since it was launched, there has been a significant decrease in the number of burglaries committed across the County.

“Cases like this one demonstrate that burglary does not pay off and that we will be relentless in pursuing offenders in order to bring them to justice.”