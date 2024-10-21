Burglar banned from Northampton after admitting stealing jewellery and electronic goods

Connor Moyer was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court

A burglar who stole jewellery and electronic goods from a Northampton property has been banned from the town for two months.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Connor Moyer admitted taking "numerous items" in July 2024.

Moyer, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to ten months in prison suspended for a year at a hearing on October 17 and given an exclusion order not to enter Northampton "save to attend listed court appearances" until December 17. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £187.00.