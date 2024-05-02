Bronze statue stolen overnight from garden of Northamptonshire village home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a bronze statue was stolen from a garden in Holdenby.

The statue of Greek deity Hermes (pictured) was taken from a property off Holdenby Road at some point between 11pm on Monday, April 29, and 8.30am on Tuesday, April 30.

It is believed the offender/s gained access via the A428 with a vehicle to take the statue.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the stated times, or who has any information about the theft, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.