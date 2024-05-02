Bronze statue stolen overnight from garden of Northamptonshire village home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a bronze statue was stolen from a garden in Holdenby.
The statue of Greek deity Hermes (pictured) was taken from a property off Holdenby Road at some point between 11pm on Monday, April 29, and 8.30am on Tuesday, April 30.
It is believed the offender/s gained access via the A428 with a vehicle to take the statue.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the stated times, or who has any information about the theft, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000250727 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.