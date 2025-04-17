Bridge Street CCTV released as police in Northampton say they're investigating sexual assault
At about 3am on November 30 last year, a man approached a woman and without warning, sexually assaulted her, before walking off, according to police.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Please quote incident number 24000714610 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.