Bravery award for Northamptonshire Police officer shot while taking down gunman armed with knife

A Northamptonshire Police officer said he was 'just doing my job' after receiving a bravery award for rescuing an elderly couple by taking down a man armed with a knife and a gun despite being shot in the head.

Sergeant Dave Cayton was one of seven regional winners at the National Police Bravery Awards ceremony in Central London — which followed a reception at Downing Street — on Thursday night (December 9).

He collected his award from National Police Chiefs Council chair Martin Hewitt.

The awards recognise officers who have put the safety of others before themselves. From running into burning buildings, wading into deep waters, tackling armed offenders, being shot at, stabbed, driven at.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Despite having been shot in the face, several times, Sgt Cayton continued to tackle and arrest his attacker, protecting two elderly persons at risk.

"This honour is so well deserved and we are all so incredibly proud.”

The annual awards are run by the National Police Federation. Sam Dobbs, chair of the Northamptonshire federation, said: “Running into danger, placing yourself between the threatened and the threatener, protecting people from harm and protecting life are all themes quoted as being in the best traditions of policing.

Sgt Dave Cayton receives his bravery award from Martin Hewitt

“Sgt Cayton embodied all these finest principles, as well as showing the utmost courage, when he was first on the scene of a police officer’s worst nightmare – an armed man intent on causing harm.

"We all salute Dave’s actions.”

Sgt Cayton answered what appeared to be a routine call of a man having a mental health crisis in Desborough in November 2020.

He later needed surgery to remove a number of ball bearings from his face and head — yet still begged to go back and finish his shift.

Marshall Coe, 40, was jailed for 11 years for wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Northampton Crown Court in May this year.

Sgt Cayton told the story of his confrontation in a compelling interview earlier this year, revealing how he managed to fire his Taser and forced his attacker to back down before handcuffing him.

The officer, who still carries a visible scar on his right temple less than an inch away from his eye, said: "I remember a loud crack of the weapon and feeling an intense burning, pins-and-needles-type pain at the top of my forehead.

"I'd never been shot before so I didn't know what it feels like or the extent of the injuries.

"One scan showed a ball bearing millimetres from a very thin piece of bone between my nose and brain. I just feel very lucky not to be blind... or dead."