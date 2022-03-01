Boys robbed at knifepoint outside Kettering church

A 13-year-old boy is among three arrested after two teenagers were robbed at knifepoint outside a Kettering church.

Today (March 1) police launched an appeal after the shocking incident in King Street on Friday, February 18.

Between 6.45pm and 7.05pm, at the junction with Nelson Street, two 16-year-old boys were approached by three other boys outside the Carey Memorial Baptist Church.

Police are investigating

At knifepoint, they had cash, a black Nike snood, and Airpod Pros stolen from them.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have witnessed this incident or were in the near vicinity of King Street or Nelson Street at the time to come forward by calling them on 101.