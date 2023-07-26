Boys punched as man with small child attempted to steal their bike at Northampton park

Two boys were punched as a man attempted to steal one of their bikes from a Northampton park.

The incident happened at Lings Playing Fields at about 9.25pm on Tuesday (July 25).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When four boys were playing football near to the skate park and they were approached by a male who attempted to steal one of their bikes.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“As the male punched one of the boys in the face and another in the chest, a member of the public shouted at the offender causing him to run off.

"The offender was white, dressed all in black and was wearing a balaclava. He was with a small child and walking a dog.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

