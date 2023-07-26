Boys punched as man with small child attempted to steal their bike at Northampton park
Two boys were punched as a man attempted to steal one of their bikes from a Northampton park.
The incident happened at Lings Playing Fields at about 9.25pm on Tuesday (July 25).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When four boys were playing football near to the skate park and they were approached by a male who attempted to steal one of their bikes.
“As the male punched one of the boys in the face and another in the chest, a member of the public shouted at the offender causing him to run off.
"The offender was white, dressed all in black and was wearing a balaclava. He was with a small child and walking a dog.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000457941.