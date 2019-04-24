Boys lend police officers their bikes to chase down thieves in Daventry

Northamptonshire Police officers borrowed two bicycles from members of the public during a foot chase, which directly led to two men being charged with theft.

At about 12pm on Monday, April 22, three men were seen forcing entry into a builder’s yard in Carisbrooke Way, Daventry, and stealing a dumper truck by driving it into the back of their transit van and driving off.

The theft was called into the Force Control Room on 999 by a member of the public and officers were deployed to the scene.

A foot chase ensued after the suspects abandoned their van, with various members of the public pointing officers in the right direction before two boys lent them their bicycles to continue the chase. Eventually, the two men were caught up with and arrested.

Joe Stafford, 21, of Allenwood Road, Leicester, and Robert David Thompson, 30, of Stanton Row, Leicester, were both charged in connection with the incident.

Police Sergeant Matt Bailey, said: “The public support during this incident was fantastic and led directly to the capture, arrest and charging of these two individuals.

“I would like to thank all of them for their help but especially the two boys who lent me their bicycles – it was great to know how much they wanted us to succeed in catching up with the suspects.

“These two young men have been written to and invited to spend a day with us on response, which I hope they’ll take up as it’ll be great to spend the day with them and show them a day in the life of a response officer.

“This incident was a great example of how effectively the public and the police can work together and with the teamwork displayed on Monday, the thieves had no chance.”