Boy's coat and phone stolen by gang of teens outside McDonald's in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A boy’s coat and phone were stolen by a gang of teenagers outside McDonald’s in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened around 4.55pm on Saturday (December 30) outside the fast food chain in Drapery.
Police say the teenage victim was approached by a group of up to five other teenage boys he did not know.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the boys demanded the victim’s grey Canada Goose jacket and his mobile phone, and when the victim initially refused to hand them over, the suspect threatened him with a knife.
“After taking the boy’s coat and iPhone, the suspect left with the group, walking up Drapery towards the bus station.
“The suspect is described as a white boy aged 15-16, wearing a grey jacket with black shoulders, black joggers, and white Nike trainers. He also wore a grey beanie hat and had a face covering on.
“The other boys all appeared to be aged between 15 and 17.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000797891.