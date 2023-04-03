News you can trust since 1931
Boys arrested after teenager stabbed on Wellingborough housing estate

The incident took place on Sunday, April 2

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

Two boys have been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager on an the Hemmingwell Estate in Wellingborough.

The incident in Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough took place on Sunday, April 2, involving two groups of boys.

At about 5.45pm yesterday, a group of three boys was approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the males then stabbed one of the boys, a 17-year-old, before both made off.

“The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can alternatively call Crimestoppers for free on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000198945.