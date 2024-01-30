Boy threatened with knife as gang of teenagers steal his coat in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy was threatened with a knife as a gang of teenagers stole his coat in Northampton.

The incident happened in Broadmead Avenue between 4.45pm and 5pm on Monday (January 29).

Police say the boy was approached by other teenage boys, who asked him for the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The boy told them that he didn’t have a phone and one of the offenders then demanded his coat. When he refused, the offender elbowed him in the head twice before the victim retaliated and punched him in the face.

“At this point, the second offender produced a knife and threatened the boy. He handed over his coat and the offenders, who were white and aged about 16-years-old, walked off. One of them was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and the other a white Moncler hat.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

