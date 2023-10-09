Boy robbed of mobile phone as he walked home from school through Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy was robbed of his mobile phone while he was walking home from school through a Northampton park.

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, September 29, after the boy had entered the Racecourse from Barrack Road.

Police say he was pushed to the floor and had his mobile phone stolen.

The incident happened at The Racecourse.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The offender was a white male, about 5ft 5ins, with short dark hair. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, black shoes, black gloves, and a black face covering up to his nose. He also had a black backpack.”