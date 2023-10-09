News you can trust since 1931
Boy robbed of mobile phone as he walked home from school through Northampton park

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
A boy was robbed of his mobile phone while he was walking home from school through a Northampton park.

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Friday, September 29, after the boy had entered the Racecourse from Barrack Road.

Police say he was pushed to the floor and had his mobile phone stolen.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The offender was a white male, about 5ft 5ins, with short dark hair. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, black shoes, black gloves, and a black face covering up to his nose. He also had a black backpack.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000606107.