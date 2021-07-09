Boy missing for more than a month could be in Wellingborough or Northampton

Officers have issued a plea or him to get in touch

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:22 pm
Dami has not been in touch since June 5

Detectives are renewing their appeal for information to help find missing teenager Dami Aremu.

Dami, aged 17, has been missing since June 5 this year, and is thought to be in either Wellingborough or Northampton.

He is originally missing from Bedford but has links to Northamptonshire.

Known to his friends as ‘Biggy’, Dami is described as black, 5ft 7in and of medium build. He normally wears a stud earring in each ear and officers believe his hair may now be braided.

Police are really keen to hear from Dami himself, anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is.

A statement from police today said: "Dami, if you’re reading this, please contact us to let us know you are ok.”

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote reference 21000379183, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.