Boy arrested after baseball bat burglars steal vapes from Earls Barton shop

Burglars with baseball bats stole vapes from behind the counter at a shop in Earls Barton.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after the incident at Premier in Station Road at about 11.10am on Thursday, February 16.

Police said nobody was threatened or assaulted during the incident.

Police are investigating

The boy who has been arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to help identify a second suspect.

A police spokesman said: “He is described as white, aged 15 to 16 years and of a slim/skinny build.

"He was wearing a black and white Inside Out zipped hoody, slim black leg Nike tracksuit bottoms, white Nike trainers and a balaclava.

"He had a black metal bat with a silver handle, which had yellow tape around the middle.”