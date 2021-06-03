Boy and man arrested after 'pointing around' what looked like a gun in Northampton park
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun
A man and a boy were arrested last night after police spotted them waving around what looked like a gun in a Northampton park.
Officers, whilst searching for a missing person at around 9.10pm yesterday (June 2), saw a group of five people in the Racecourse with what they believed was a weapon.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers spotted a group with what looked to be a gun, pointing it around."
Police, after detaining and searching the group, found a BB gun.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.
Five minutes after making the arrests, the officers then located the missing person, who they were initially out searching for.