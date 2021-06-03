Boy and man arrested after 'pointing around' what looked like a gun in Northampton park

A man and a boy were arrested last night after police spotted them waving around what looked like a gun in a Northampton park.

Officers, whilst searching for a missing person at around 9.10pm yesterday (June 2), saw a group of five people in the Racecourse with what they believed was a weapon.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers spotted a group with what looked to be a gun, pointing it around."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

Police, after detaining and searching the group, found a BB gun.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.