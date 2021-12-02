Boy, 17, found guilty of murder of Corby teen

A jury at Northampton Crown Court has returned a guilty verdict

By Kate Cronin
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:46 pm
Rayon Pennycook was murdered in Corby earlier this year

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering Corby boy Rayon Pennycook.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was this lunchtime (Thursday, December 2) convicted of murdering Rayon in Reynolds Road on May 25 this year.

A jury had heard evidence of how had had gone to the street with his friends and engaged in a knife fight with the 16-year-old victim who tragically bled to death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He will be sentenced at a later date.

More follows.