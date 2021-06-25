Boy, 15, arrested after police discovered a knife and 139 wraps of Class A drugs in Wellingborough
A boy remains in police custody at this time
Friday, 25th June 2021, 3:44 pm
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a large quantity of drugs were uncovered by the police in Wellingborough.
Police made the discovery in The Promenade at around 5.20pm yesterday (June 24) when they uncovered a knife and 139 wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin.
The drugs were seized and a boy was detained and arrested in connection with possession of Class A drugs and an offensive weapon in a public place.
He remains in custody at this time.