Boy, 15, arrested after police discovered a knife and 139 wraps of Class A drugs in Wellingborough

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a large quantity of drugs were uncovered by the police in Wellingborough.

Police made the discovery in The Promenade at around 5.20pm yesterday (June 24) when they uncovered a knife and 139 wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin.

The drugs were seized and a boy was detained and arrested in connection with possession of Class A drugs and an offensive weapon in a public place.

The Promenade in Wellingborough.