Boy, 15, appears in court charged with arson following huge fire at Northampton Dunelm
The Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, is charged with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following the incident at St James’ Retail Park on May 31.
He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday July 4, and was given conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 8.
Two other Northampton boys, both aged 14, remain on conditional bail in relation to the incident, according to Northamptonshire Police.
The fire is one of the biggest in the town’s recent history and has left several businesses destroyed and unable to re-open.
At the height of the fire, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance alongside two aerial appliances. Firefighters remained on scene for days after the fire initially started.