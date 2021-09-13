Boy, 14, charged after armed police find gun and knife in Northampton
Officers called by public spotting youngsters in Billing Brook Road
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:52 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 3:54 pm
Armed police swooped after a teenager was spotted with what appeared to be a handgun in Northampton late on Saturday night (September 11).
Officers and police dogs were deployed in Billing Brook Road after 999 calls reporting a group of youths carrying weapons at around 10pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed PD Olly found a BB gun — a type of air weapon which fires pellets — and a knife after searching nearby.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possessing an imitation fire arm.