Boy, 14, arrested after man in his 50s is stabbed at festival near Northampton

Jubilee Fields, Bridge Street, Weedon

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed at a festival near Northampton over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for anyone who attended the Weedon Weekender on Saturday August 23 and saw the incidents, or know anything about them, to contact them.

A spokesperson said “disorder broke out” at the event held in Jubilee Fields, Bridge Street, Weedon, shortly after 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Several people were assaulted including a man in his 50s, who sustained a stab wound to his leg. The injury was not life-threatening or changing, however he was taken to Northampton General Hospital for medical treatment.

“A 14-year-old Northampton boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder and assault by beating and released on police bail pending further enquiries,” the spokesperson said.

“This music event is popular with teenagers and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have captured any of the disorder on mobile phones or has seen any footage shared on social media.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

“Please quote incident number 25000497591 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.