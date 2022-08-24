News you can trust since 1931
Boy, 13, robbed in Kettering

Police have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:25 pm

A 13-year-old boy was robbed by two attackers near a Kettering roundabout.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident yesterday (Tuesday) between 4pm and 4.45pm in Lower Street, next to the Northfield Avenue roundabout.

The boy had his bicycle stolen by two males of a similar age.

This bicycle was stolen in the robbery.

A police spokesman said: “Both males had ginger hair, orange polo shirts, blue jeans, and white trainers.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”