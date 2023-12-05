Boy, 13, pushed, punched and slapped by two men during attack in Northampton
A 13-year-old boy was approached by two men in a Northampton street who then attacked him.
The incident happened on Wednesday, November 11, between 8.30am and 9.30am, when a 13-year-old boy was approached by two men in Kettering Road North who pushed him to the floor, punched him in the ribs, and slapped him to the face.
The suspects are described as Asian men, around 22-years-old, about 5ft 11in, and of a medium build. One of them had a moustache and both were wearing blue jackets and brown shorts
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000723034 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.