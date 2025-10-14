Boy, 11, given "sweet" containing THC by older teenager in Northampton play park

An 11-year-old boy was given a “sweet” containing THC – a crystalline compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis – by an older boy in Northampton.

Now Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident in Kislingbury Playing Fields off Beech Lane.

In a statement released on October 14, a police spokesperson said: “The incident happened on Saturday, September 27, between 5pm and 5.15pm, when an 11-year-old boy was given medicated Nerd Ropes, which contain THC, by an older boy described as aged 14-15, skinny and tall.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The spokesperson added: “Please quote incident number 25000582344 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”