Boxing Day thief jailed after stealing £500 worth of cigarettes and alcohol from Northampton shop
Simon Boswell, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 30 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to burglary.
The 42-year-old entered the Co-op in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton on Boxing Day, 2023 at around 5.50pm, and he and another masked man went behind the tills and stole cigarettes and alcohol worth £500.
Police say when staff members challenged the pair, they were threatened with a knife by one man, before both offenders ran off with the stolen goods.
Boswell was the offender without the knife and was arrested in the first week of January 2024.
Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Casey McQuade of CID West, said: “This incident was really frightening for the shop staff involved, who told us how these two offenders appeared focused and determined, leaving them in no doubt that they could be at real risk of harm if they had tried to prevent them from stealing from the store.
“Our force is committed to pursuing those responsible for retail offences and especially those who use violence, or the threat of it, to commit crime. Retail crime isn’t victimless and it has real consequences, as this sentence shows.”
Boswell was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.
The second offender in the incident has yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 23000790774.