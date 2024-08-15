Boxing Day thief jailed after stealing £500 worth of cigarettes and alcohol from Northampton shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A thief who helped to steal £500 worth of cigarettes and alcohol from a Northampton shop on Boxing Day has been jailed.

Simon Boswell, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 30 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

The 42-year-old entered the Co-op in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton on Boxing Day, 2023 at around 5.50pm, and he and another masked man went behind the tills and stole cigarettes and alcohol worth £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say when staff members challenged the pair, they were threatened with a knife by one man, before both offenders ran off with the stolen goods.

The incident happened in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton.

Boswell was the offender without the knife and was arrested in the first week of January 2024.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Casey McQuade of CID West, said: “This incident was really frightening for the shop staff involved, who told us how these two offenders appeared focused and determined, leaving them in no doubt that they could be at real risk of harm if they had tried to prevent them from stealing from the store.

“Our force is committed to pursuing those responsible for retail offences and especially those who use violence, or the threat of it, to commit crime. Retail crime isn’t victimless and it has real consequences, as this sentence shows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boswell was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

The second offender in the incident has yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 23000790774.