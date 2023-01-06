News you can trust since 1931
Boxes full of 300 Pandora charms handed into Northampton police station

Member of the public found the boxes at the bottom of his garden

By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 9:00am

Around 300 Pandora charms in storage boxes were handed into a Northampton police station.

The two large storage boxes, which contained approximately 300 Pandora charms inside drawers, were handed into Weston Favell Police Station by a member of the public who found them at the bottom of his garden, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The police force is now appealing for help to trace the owner of a set of storage boxes and Pandora charms, which were found in Northampton.

Some of the Pandora charms found. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
A police spokeswoman said: “It is not known whether these items have been lost or stolen, which has prompted the force to issue an appeal for the rightful owners to please come forward.”

Anybody who recognises any of the items pictured should contact the Weston Favell Enquiry Desk on 101. Officers say proof of ownership will be required.