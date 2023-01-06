Boxes full of 300 Pandora charms handed into Northampton police station

Around 300 Pandora charms in storage boxes were handed into a Northampton police station.

The two large storage boxes, which contained approximately 300 Pandora charms inside drawers, were handed into Weston Favell Police Station by a member of the public who found them at the bottom of his garden, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The police force is now appealing for help to trace the owner of a set of storage boxes and Pandora charms, which were found in Northampton.

Some of the Pandora charms found. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

A police spokeswoman said: “It is not known whether these items have been lost or stolen, which has prompted the force to issue an appeal for the rightful owners to please come forward.”