Bomb threat note forced Kettering railway station evacuation

Kettering station

Kettering's railway station was evacuated last night (Tuesday) after a note containing a bomb threat was found, it's understood.

Northamptonshire Police and British Transport Police were called to the station just after 5.45pm after the discovery on-board a train.

It's understood a passenger found a note with a bomb threat and the train manager reported it to the police.

The train and the whole station was then evacuated, with trains held on the line nearby and nobody allowed to pass through.

Passengers were told to stay away with about 300 people waiting in the rain in what one parent described as "absolute chaos".

But, after the train was searched, police concluded the threat was not credible and re-opened the station about an hour later.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "British Transport Police received a report of a security threat on-board a train near Kettering railway station at 5.47pm yesterday (13 October).

"It was evacuated as a precaution and officers conducted a thorough search of the train.

"Nothing suspicious was discovered and normal network service resumed at just before 7pm."

The spokesman added that they are now investigating the hoax.

Police had stopped traffic from going to the station via the double roundabout with a crowd of people gathered at the newsagents near the station.

East Midlands Railway trains were delayed for more than an hour while the station was closed with some desperate passengers forking out for a taxi to get to their destination.