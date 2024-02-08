Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 25

STACEY CAWLEY, aged 30, of Charles Street, Northampton, committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation — namely posed as a charity collector for Great Ormond Street Hospital; community order, fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SORINA AURORA HOCHIN, aged 32, of Stockley Street, Northampton, dishonestly failed to notify local authority of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to housing benefit; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £8,485.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ANDREW AIGBE, aged 47, of Artizan Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN IORDACHE, aged 27, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in private place; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

DARRAN SHACKELL, aged 56, of The Causeway, Northampton, drink driving; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

ANDREW WILSON, aged 35, of Martins Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANTHONY O'CONNELL, aged 35, of Upton Hall Crescent, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

DYMYTRO RUDEICHUK, aged 33, of The Severn, Daventry, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £310, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JULIA PILUCZONEK, aged 20, of Rawlings Close, Daventry, two counts of assault by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs: £85.

SIMON DUTHIE, aged 39, of Graduate Close, Northampton, two counts of common assault of a police officer; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ANTWI YEBOAH, aged 57, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 26

MARK DAVIES, aged 62, of Waypost Court, Northampton, on August 27, 2023, stole alcohol, radios, face cream, tablets and washing detergent to the value of £1,509.50 from Tesco, Brackley, on September 29 stole alcohol, batteries, medicine and face cream to the value of £1,100 from Tesco, Northampton, on November 22 stole alcohol and men’s razor blades to the value of £654 form Tesco, Northampton, possession of cannabis; community order compensation of £654.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLIN ARISSOL, aged 57, of Simons Walk, Pattishall, drink driving; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £150, disqualified for 40 months.

SAID MOHAMED, aged 31, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, registered sex offender failed to comply with notification requirements; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

JASON AMOS, aged 27, of Newton Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, resisted police; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85,

JANITA DRURY, aged 42, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £79.13 from B&M; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AINARS LAUNERTS, aged 27, of Devon Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance, obstructed police by providing false details; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months,

SAID MOHAMED, aged 31, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £120, costs £60.

LUCY FLACKETT-WHITESIDE (MORETON), aged 47, of Latymer Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

GREGORY GRANT MALPAS, aged 24, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £353, surcharge £141, costs £85, four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOHAMAD ALI, aged 37, of Oakley Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALAN REGINALD BAKER, aged 68, of Camp Close, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £194, surcharge £77. costs £90, four points.

WARREN STEPHEN COOPER, aged 60, of Banbury Road, Lower Boddington, speeding; fined £669, surcharge £267, costs £90, six points.

JASON MARK DIXON, aged 26, of Dryleys Court Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STERJO DUKA, aged 66, of Ethel Street, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, , fined £350, surcharge £140,costs £90, six points.

BRIAN McDIARMID GRAY, aged 53, of Moorend Road, Yardley Gobion, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £648, surcharge £259, costs £90, six points.

GRZEGORZ SZYMON GRZEDA, aged 37, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

KENNETH HAY, aged 79, of Queens Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FUAD HUSSEIN, aged 37, of Afton Way, Overstone, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90..

DAINIS KALNINS, aged 34, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER PARRETT, aged 26, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

GRIGORE POPA, aged 30, of Near Side, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMIE-LEIGH ROBERTSHAW, aged 37, of Pitbank Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660. surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JUMAYEV SHERZOD, aged 35, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MANOJ PRIYANTHA KUMARA SAMARANAYAKE WATHUPOLA, aged 38, of Timken Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

DARREN BUCKBY, aged 46, of Carlton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GHEORGHE CATALIN COSTACHE, aged 43, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 24 months due to repeat offending.

HAFIZ SELEMENI AFIZ, aged 21, of Strobel Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

TANER NEHATOV HALKADZHIEV, aged 33, of Lancaster Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £960, surcharge £384, costs £90, six points.

IHOR HRYTSENKO, aged 34, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, defective tyre, no insurance; fined £324, surcharge £169, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIMOTHY FRANK FORSTER, aged 60, of Brixworth Road, Spratton, speeding; fined £224, surcharge £90, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

■ These cases were heard on January 27

IULIAN VASILE COBZARIU NITA, aged 27, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 30 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad