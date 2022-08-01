BMW driver caught speeding three times in six days at up to 122mph on M1 near Northampton

Vladi was flashed three times in six days by cameras on the M1 near Northampton travelling at up to 122mph. Photo: RAC

A driver clocked speeding at more than 100mph on the M1 near Northampton THREE TIMES in just six days has been banned for six months by magistrates.

Court documents showed cameras first caught Naslie Vladi doing 109mph southbound in a BMW 320D between junction 17 and junction 16 at 4.34am on October 8, 2021.

Less than 48 hours later, the 24-year-old was flashed again — this time travelling south at 112mph — at 10.31pm on October 9.

Finally, on October 13, she was snapped by the cameras going northbound on the same stretch between junction 16 and 17 at 10.54pm — this time at an eye-popping 122mph.

The variable speed limit was set to 70mph each time.

Vladi, of Signet Square, Coventry, did not enter a plea and was dealt with as a single justice procedure case at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 26). All three charges were found proved.

Vladi was fined £333 twice and £334 for the 122mph offence. She also landed a bill for prosecution costs totalling £270 and three contributions to the victim services fund of £33 — adding up to £1,372 plus a ban for topping 12 penalty points.

Police label speeding as one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries — alongside drink and drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

County Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “We cannot be any clearer: speeding kills.