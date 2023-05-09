BMW driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after travelling the wrong way on a one-way street in Northampton
24-year-old arrested
A BMW driver who was seen by police officers driving the wrong way on a one-way street has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Northampton was seen by officers driving a blue BMW the wrong way down a one way street (St Katherine’s Street) shortly after 2am on Sunday May 7.
"He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level above the legal limit.”
The driver has been released under investigation.