A BMW driver who was seen by police officers driving the wrong way on a one-way street has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Northampton was seen by officers driving a blue BMW the wrong way down a one way street (St Katherine’s Street) shortly after 2am on Sunday May 7.

"He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level above the legal limit.”

Police have seized the vehicle. Photo: Twitter/PC 1604 Scott.