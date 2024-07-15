Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 28

JAMES STILEY, aged 34, of High Street, Upton, stole various items of a value unknown from B&M, assault by beating of a police officer, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 38 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £145.

NICOLA McGILL, aged 32, of no fixed abode, harassment — breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £239, surcharge £154, costs £85.

GARRY OWEN, aged 38, of no fixed abode, fail comply with notification requirements after being placed on the sex offenders' register; fined £93, costs £85, surcharge £74.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, fraud by false representation, stole items to the value of £50 from Pets at Home; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £50, costs £85.

PETER LAMBE, aged 44, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole a bank card; 26 weeks in prison.

JANDRAL JABARKHIL, aged 19, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drove an electric mountain bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

TERRY O’BRIEN, aged 45, of Pound Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

THOMAS DAVID WARD, aged 50, of Glade Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on July 1

BAILEY PRENDIVILLE, aged 19, of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £2,000, natoncosts £120, disqualified for 12 months.

CAMPBELL DEEGAN, aged 29, of Prentice Court, Northampton, three counts of harassment and breach of a court order; 36 weeks in prison, surcharge £187, costs £85.

THOMAS FRASER, aged 55, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine and heroin, fined £48, surcharge £48, costs £85.

NICOLAE TIRGOALA, aged 26, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

FRANCIS HARRIS, aged 47, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, stole cleaning products to the value of £118.50 from Food Warehouse; surcharge £32, costs £85,

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 41, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole meat and groceries to the value of £55.80 from Iceland; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £55.80, surcharge £26, costs £85,

MICHAEL NETTLETON, aged 44, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs of £85.

ERWIN JEDRYSIAK, aged 20, of Thornapple Close, Northampton, possession of a machete in a public place, possession of cannabis; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85,

TASHAUN PINK, aged 35, of South Oval, Northampton, stole a coat to the value of £250 from Vintage Guru, on 25 occasions between May 2 and June 16, 2024, stole items to a total value of £227.11 from Spar, stole a pasta salad and two milkshakes to the total value of £8.17 from BP; community order, compensation of £491.15.

PIOTR BISZCZAK, aged 41, of Victoria Road, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

HALAL AHMED, aged 49, of Wysall Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £85, six points.

