Blue Cane Corso puppy seen to be punched by man in Northampton

A 36-year-old has been arrested and released on bail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:08 GMT
A blue Cane Corso puppy was seen to be punched by a man in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday, November 30 in East Street, off Wellingborough Road.

Police say a man was seen to punch the six-month-old puppy.

The incident happened in East Street.
A 36-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released in police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000738597.