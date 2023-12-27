Blue Cane Corso puppy seen to be punched by man in Northampton

A 36-year-old has been arrested and released on bail

A blue Cane Corso puppy was seen to be punched by a man in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday, November 30 in East Street, off Wellingborough Road.

Police say a man was seen to punch the six-month-old puppy.

A 36-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released in police bail pending further enquiries.