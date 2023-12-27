Blue Cane Corso puppy seen to be punched by man in Northampton
A blue Cane Corso puppy was seen to be punched by a man in Northampton.
The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday, November 30 in East Street, off Wellingborough Road.
Police say a man was seen to punch the six-month-old puppy.
A 36-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released in police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000738597.