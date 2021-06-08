Blood-soaked victim found brutally beaten near Northampton Racecourse

Detectives believe a blood-soaked man found near Northampton's Racecourse just before midnight was brutally attacked after refusing to hand over cash to a would-be robber.

Officers believe the male had been walking along Kettering Road when he was set upon by a hooded man with a ginger beard at around 11.45pm on May 20.

The victim suffered a number of head injuries including serious cuts.

Detectives say the victim was attacked near Grove Road and found more than 700 yards away near the Racecourse

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses who were in the area and may have seen the incident.

A spokesman said: "The victim was walking along the A5123 Kettering Road, near the shops close to Grove Road and towards the Racecourse, when he was approached by an unknown man asking him for money.

"When he refused, the suspect began to verbally abuse him before physically attacking him, causing head injuries including serious cuts.

"The victim was found near to the Racecourse shortly after midnight, with the clothing on his upper body covered in blood."

Police say they are looking for a white man with a ginger beard who wore dark clothing including a hooded jacket with the hood up.