Blaze at Billing Aquadrome 'most likely started deliberately', according to Northamptonshire fire service
Firefighters were called to the Northampton holiday park on Wednesday afternoon (August 28) after a fire broke out at two disused static homes just after 2pm.
Black smoke could be seen billowing across Northampton and the A45 was closed for a short period.
The blaze was extinguished and nobody was hurt, but firefighters remained on the scene to conduct an investigation. The fire service has today (Thursday August 29) confirmed that the fire was “most likely started deliberately”
A spokesman from NFRS said: “Following an investigation yesterday evening (August 28), it is believed the fire was most likely started deliberately.”
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
Meadow Bay Villages – the owners of Billing Aquadrome – posted on social media yesterday to appeal for witnesses.
The post reads: “We are aware on an incident that has taken place today.
“We would like to reassure our guests that everything is okay, being dealt with and no one was injured.
“If you were a witness to the incident, we would be grateful for any information.
“Please email [email protected] or call 101 with the reference 289 and today’s date.
“Thank you for your assistance.”