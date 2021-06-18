Bizarre Wellingborough burglary sees offensive words smeared in olive oil

Police are investigating.

A burglar searched a Wellingborough home before smearing offensive words on a wall in olive oil and tipping food on a TV screen.

Northamptonshire Police want the public's help to track down the criminal responsible for the bizarre incident, which took place earlier this month.

At some point between 9pm on Sunday, June 6, and 6.20am the following morning a burglar entered a home in Claydon Close through the back door and searched the kitchen cupboards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then opened food items and emptied the contents on the TV screen and baby chair.

A police spokesman said: "Olive oil has also been used to write offensive words on the kitchen wall, and as a result, substantial damage has been caused to soft furnishing, kitchen furniture and walls.

"The house backs on to Brickhill Road, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times on dash cam or doorbell footage.